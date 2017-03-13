Former Gov. Keating named to OU Regents
Keating was governor of Oklahoma from 1995 to 2003. After leaving office, he was hired as chief executive officer of the American Council of Life Insurers and then served five years as president and CEO of the American Bankers Association.
