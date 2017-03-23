Five of the most common trees in Okla...

Five of the most common trees in Oklahoma City parks

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The recently completed tree inventory provides a wealth of information that city parks officials can use to track the health of trees, plan for future plantings and tree replacements and help protect against diseases and other threats, among other benefits. Here are a few key findings from the project: This medium-sized tree, which is native to China, Korea and Japan, typically grows to be about 40 to 60 feet tall with a 30 to 40 foot spread, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... 1 hr inventory 1
News State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count... 1 hr inventory 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) 4 hr Bishop Caractor 482
News Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect 6 hr anytrapwilldo 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 17 hr Allahs pork rinds 19
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 22 hr fingers mcgurke 33
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Thu Alvin Boss Tank You 19
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at March 24 at 3:51AM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC