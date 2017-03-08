Fire Relief Efforts for Beaver, Ellis, Harper & Woodward County Cattlemen

A relief fund has been established by the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation to help Beaver, Ellis, Harper and Woodward County Cattlemen who have been affected by recent wildfires in the area. "When unfortunate situations happen, it is humbling to see how generous folks can be to help those who are in need and we are happy to provide a place for those funds to be held," said Jeff Jaronek, Coordinator of the OFC, a charitable arm of the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association.

