Fire crews gain ground on wildfire containment as mild winds, reinforcements bolster efforts
Milder winds and firefighter reinforcements greeted the Northwestern part of the state after wildfires scorched hundreds of thousands of acres in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas over the past two days. More than 800,000 acres have burned in three separate wildfires in portions of Harper, Beaver and Woodward counties since Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mar 6
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Mar 6
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|Mar 6
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Mar 5
|passedout
|1
|Mike densman
|Mar 3
|We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC