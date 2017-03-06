Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Due To Wildfires
Gov. Mary Fallin issued a State of Emergency executive order for 22 counties after an outbreak of wildfires and the fire weather conditions in the state. The executive order is in effect for 30 days and can be amended to add more counties, if necessary.
