Energy FC Partners With Griffin Communications To Televise 2017 Matches
Energy FC has announced a partnership with Griffin Communications to televise its matches during the 2017 season on the newly rebranded News 9 Plus channel. Energy FC matches will air on News 9 Plus except for those slated for USL national broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
