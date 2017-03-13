Energy FC Partners With Griffin Commu...

Energy FC Partners With Griffin Communications To Televise 2017 Matches

Energy FC has announced a partnership with Griffin Communications to televise its matches during the 2017 season on the newly rebranded News 9 Plus channel. Energy FC matches will air on News 9 Plus except for those slated for USL national broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

