Energy FC Ends Preseason With 5-1 Win Over Omaha
Alex Dixon led the way with a pair of goals as OKC Energy FC concluded its 2017 preseason schedule with a 5-1 win over Omaha Saturday at John Crain Field on the University of Oklahoma campus. Dixon's two goals gave the first-year Energy forward three for the preseason, with his other coming in the initial preseason match against John Brown University at Casady High School in Oklahoma City.
