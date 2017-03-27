Elected officials in Oklahoma City can receive health benefits upon retirement

When longtime Ward 4 Councilman Pete White retires in April and longtime Mayor Mick Cornett retires in a year, both will qualify for the city's retiree health insurance plans. Besides White and Cornett, Ward 3 Councilman Larry McAtee and Ward 6 Councilwoman Meg Salyer are the other current council members who have served long enough to qualify .

