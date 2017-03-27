Edmond police investigate gun incident, fight that sent man to hospital
Edmond police are trying to sort out the events that led to a fight on the city's east side early Monday morning, leaving one man with severe head injuries and a gun being fired into the air. Edmond police said they were called to a house on Sandhurst Drive in the Chimney Hill subdivision shortly after 2 a.m. Monday for reports of a fight between two groups and there was a person armed with a shotgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only on 9: Perry Mom Speaks Out About Reported ...
|42 min
|sex crimes
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|11 hr
|The whole Khan fa...
|24
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mon
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|Neighbor Fires Warning Shot At Loud Edmond Teens
|Mon
|dogpizz
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sun
|Shelby Ford
|2
|When was the first tornado warning issued?
|Mar 25
|dopplergangers
|1
|Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College
|Mar 24
|Lori
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC