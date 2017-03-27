Edmond police investigate gun inciden...

Edmond police investigate gun incident, fight that sent man to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Edmond police are trying to sort out the events that led to a fight on the city's east side early Monday morning, leaving one man with severe head injuries and a gun being fired into the air. Edmond police said they were called to a house on Sandhurst Drive in the Chimney Hill subdivision shortly after 2 a.m. Monday for reports of a fight between two groups and there was a person armed with a shotgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Only on 9: Perry Mom Speaks Out About Reported ... 42 min sex crimes 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 11 hr The whole Khan fa... 24
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mon jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News Neighbor Fires Warning Shot At Loud Edmond Teens Mon dogpizz 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sun Shelby Ford 2
News When was the first tornado warning issued? Mar 25 dopplergangers 1
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College Mar 24 Lori 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC