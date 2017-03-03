Downtown leaders worry about lack of ...

Downtown leaders worry about lack of public support after St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled

The O'City St. Patrick's Day parade would have been in its third year, but organizers say the event has been cancelled this year. "We wanted to make sure to give everybody that is involved in the parade the best opportunity to start and finish to get the best visibility, not only for the people participating in the parade but also for the people watching and ultimately to finish here in Bricktown," Josh Evans, with Prodigal, said.

