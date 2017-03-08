Deadlines set in Oklahoma City panhan...

Deadlines set in Oklahoma City panhandling lawsuit

A trial is tentatively set for March 2018 in the American Civil Liberties Union's lawsuit over an ordinance that forced panhandlers off traffic medians at busy Oklahoma City intersections. The ACLU and the city both had asked a federal judge to rule in their favor, but those motions were denied.

