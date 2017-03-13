Date, location set for martyred priest's beatification ceremony
The date and location of the beatification ceremony for the late Rev. Stanley Rother has been set, a Roman Catholic leader said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|street outlaws
|2 hr
|Just me
|2
|Fat Angela Lansdown
|2 hr
|I Know Angela
|3
|Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|Sanity
|1,702
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Jds wife
|19
|OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping...
|Mon
|hesaidhisnameistom
|1
|Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd...
|Mon
|viceonevicetwoand...
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mon
|Them Too
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC