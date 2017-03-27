Custer Co. Jail Detention Officer Accused Of Having Sex With Inmates
Custer Co. Jail Detention Officer Accused Of Having Sex With Inm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports A Custer County Jail detention officer was arrested on two counts of sexual battery after allegedly engaging in explicit contact with two female inmates.
