Controversial book about worshiping t...

Controversial book about worshiping the devil hits Oklahoma City library shelves

There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 10 min ago, titled Controversial book about worshiping the devil hits Oklahoma City library shelves. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

"They're no longer worshiping what most people consider God, but they're actually worshiping what people consider the Devil, but they don't understand what the devil is. And what the devil is, is a spirit of anguish," said Daniels.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lalaland

Norcross, GA

#1 36 min ago
And in the nick of time! Just when a bible-thumper gets caught with his drawers down. What better time to announce such a wonderful work of literature?

Don't they ever get tired of ludicrous crap?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 5 min Cordwainer Trout 4
News Sen. Shortey's Business Partner, Victim's Fathe... 32 min lalaland 1
News 'Parents should really be educating themselves,... 40 min lalaland 1
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 1 hr Black Terror 6
News Former OK deputy charged with molestation now f... 13 hr whyelse 1
Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08) 17 hr Lilmissmonks 1,705
News Moore Police Present Complaints Against Embroil... 22 hr bugsheildextortio... 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC