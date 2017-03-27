Cleaning Lady Assaulted, Locked In Closet In NW Okc
Oklahoma City police arrest a Northwest Oklahoma City man, accused of beating up a woman hired to clean the condo he was staying in - he's also accused of locking her in his closet. Officers arrested Joseph Glenn Beard,53, at the condo Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|5 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|14 hr
|Walkerroofing
|263
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|22 hr
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|Thu
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|Thu
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl...
|Thu
|neigborhoodimprov...
|1
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|Wed
|waterspigot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC