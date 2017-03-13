Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Oklahoma ...

Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Oklahoma City Police Detective

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma City man said he wants a police detective to pay for the lies that led to his arrest. In 2015, a federal judge threw out the evidence in the case against Victor Gaines, 30, because of the detective's false statements in requesting permission for a search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Angela Lansdown 1 hr Felix Maytubby 2
Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08) 2 hr Im a believer 1,701
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 9 hr Jds wife 19
street outlaws 12 hr HOTRODLUV 1
News OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping... 22 hr hesaidhisnameistom 1
News Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd... Mon viceonevicetwoand... 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mon Them Too 12
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC