City officials ready to listen to residents, move forward after special election
City of Yukon residents voted down the $18 million general obligation bond by a landslide during the March 7 special election. The GO bond was for the purpose of constructing a new sports park at the southwest corner of Frisco Road and Highway 66. The $18 million bond would have only been for Phase I of the sports park which included nine outdoor soccer fields, spectator seating, scoreboards, concession, restroom facilities, maintenance facilities, landscaping, sidewalks and parking lots.
