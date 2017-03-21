Cherokee Tribal Member Wants Tribe To...

Cherokee Tribal Member Wants Tribe To Vote On Same-Sex Marriage

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Cherokee Tribal Member Wants Tribe To Vote On Same-Sex Marriage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Nearly 13 years ago, the couple tried to get a marriage license from the Cherokee Nation and got turned away. The tribe even went so far as to ban gay marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 28 min fingers mcgurke 27
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 4 hr Alvin Boss 15
News Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit 6 hr grandtheftauto 1
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 6 hr Hostis Publicus 1
News Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday 7 hr soonforgotten 1
News Bills Cracking Down On Child Sex Crime Unanimou... 7 hr wontchange 1
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... Sun WarForOil 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC