Charges of Child Prostitution Prompt Oklahoma Senator's Resignation
Oklahoma Republican state senator Ralph Shortey has been charged by state prosecutors for engaging in child prostitution for soliciting sex from a 17-year-old boy. Shortey, who has resigned, will face various felony child prostitution charges.
