Charges of Child Prostitution Prompt ...

Charges of Child Prostitution Prompt Oklahoma Senator's Resignation

Yesterday

Oklahoma Republican state senator Ralph Shortey has been charged by state prosecutors for engaging in child prostitution for soliciting sex from a 17-year-old boy. Shortey, who has resigned, will face various felony child prostitution charges.

