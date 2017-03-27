Chance for severe weather in Oklahoma City Tuesday evening
Much of the metro is under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday evening, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hailstones and flash flooding. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive about 4 p.m. in western parts of the state and in Oklahoma City between 7 and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|curiousyearslater
|19
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|4 hr
|infidel
|25
|Only on 9: Perry Mom Speaks Out About Reported ...
|5 hr
|sex crimes
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mon
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|Neighbor Fires Warning Shot At Loud Edmond Teens
|Mon
|dogpizz
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sun
|Shelby Ford
|2
|When was the first tornado warning issued?
|Mar 25
|dopplergangers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC