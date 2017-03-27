Chance for severe weather in Oklahoma...

Chance for severe weather in Oklahoma City Tuesday evening

24 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Much of the metro is under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday evening, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hailstones and flash flooding. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive about 4 p.m. in western parts of the state and in Oklahoma City between 7 and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

