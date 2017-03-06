Boy With Autism Beat Up By Students I...

Boy With Autism Beat Up By Students In El Reno

20 hrs ago

Boy With Autism Beat Up By Students In El Reno - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The 17-year-old told his parents that a group of boys from his school asked him to go outside when they were at El Reno Bowl. In the parking lot, they told him they wanted to fight and took a swing at him.

