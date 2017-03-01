Bill to Shield OK Public from Pornography Passes Committee
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK House Bill 1472, which would require digital service providers to filter content to prevent the transmission of obscene material to consumers, passed the House Judiciary Criminal Justice & Corrections Committee. "This bill begins to address the public health and safety crisis caused by the ease of access to obscene material online, specifically pornography," said Travis Dunlap, the bill's author.
