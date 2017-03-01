Arrest Made In Cold Case Killing Of 94-Year-Old Woman
The Oklahoma City Police Cold Case Unit has made an arrest in the 2013 assault and murder of a 94-year-old woman. Authorities say Robert Leon Hashagen, 53, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Church in OKC Area
|7 hr
|Jim
|5
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|Concerned Brothet
|480
|Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, d...
|10 hr
|Shell eh
|1
|Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad
|13 hr
|Mrs Metheny
|3
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|15 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|16 hr
|cantseeu
|2
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|17 hr
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC