Arrest Made In Cold Case Killing Of 94-Year-Old Woman

The Oklahoma City Police Cold Case Unit has made an arrest in the 2013 assault and murder of a 94-year-old woman. Authorities say Robert Leon Hashagen, 53, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

