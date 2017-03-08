Armed robbers hit Warr Acres, northwest Oklahoma City overnight, police report
In Warr Acres, about midnight Wednesday, the AutoZone at 5720 NW 23 was robbed. Two employees were about to close the store when two men with hoodies and bandannas covering their faces entered the business, both armed with semi-automatic pistols, and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|14 hr
|Scott Hana
|22
|Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lan...
|15 hr
|banokies
|1
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|17 hr
|JungleJim
|2
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|17 hr
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mar 6
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Mar 6
|So many questions
|4,773
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC