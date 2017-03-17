80 Percent Of Kids In Oklahoma City C...

80 Percent Of Kids In Oklahoma City Can't Even Read a Clock

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Caller

Eighty percent of kids in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma between the ages of 6 and 12 can't tell time on a standard, round, analog clock. "I was super surprised," Caitlin Carnes, a Boys & Girls Club staffer at Santa Fe South Elementary School in Oklahoma City, told KFOR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 16 hr Lawrence Wolf 25
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 17 hr SuckItGoodBoss 11
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... 17 hr WarForOil 2
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... Sat As I see it 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Fri Injun 18
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Mar 17 Gilbert Johnson 8
FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07) Mar 17 LRB324 18
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC