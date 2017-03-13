6 new ice cream flavors coming to Bra...

6 new ice cream flavors coming to Braum's

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Sunday afternoon, a couple of Thunder players showed their appreciation to fans as employees at an Oklahoma City Braum's. Six new ice cream flavors are now at Braum's to help celebrate Spring! Swing by your local store to try them today! https://t.co/4N3xjhNIlP pic.twitter.com/SSdvJMxjbu "This year, we wanted to come up with some fun flavors that everyone would want to try," said Drew Braum, president and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 3 hr Jds wife 19
street outlaws 6 hr HOTRODLUV 1
News OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping... 16 hr hesaidhisnameistom 1
News Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd... 18 hr viceonevicetwoand... 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 21 hr Them Too 12
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Sat Jamie Dundee 7
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 10 Ateupcowgirl 18
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC