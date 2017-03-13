$50 million live-work-play development in the works for north Oklahoma City
Wilshire Point, a $50 million live-work-play community, will be the deluxe topping for a pizza slice-shaped parcel of land tucked in the southeast corner of Classen and Wilshire boulevards a block east of Nichols Hills, its developers said Friday. The developer is Burlington Crossing LLC, a partnership including Blackstone Commercial Property Advisors, led by developer, broker and attorney David Bohanon; Johnston Builders, led by Gary, Jay and Craig Johnston; and equity partner CC Capital, led by local investor John Parsons.
