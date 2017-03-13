$50 million live-work-play developmen...

$50 million live-work-play development in the works for north Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Wilshire Point, a $50 million live-work-play community, will be the deluxe topping for a pizza slice-shaped parcel of land tucked in the southeast corner of Classen and Wilshire boulevards a block east of Nichols Hills, its developers said Friday. The developer is Burlington Crossing LLC, a partnership including Blackstone Commercial Property Advisors, led by developer, broker and attorney David Bohanon; Johnston Builders, led by Gary, Jay and Craig Johnston; and equity partner CC Capital, led by local investor John Parsons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... 2 hr As I see it 2
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... 3 hr razed 1
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 4 hr Newt G s Next Rel... 24
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 6 hr Alvin Boss 10
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 20 hr Injun 18
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 23 hr Gilbert Johnson 8
FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07) Fri LRB324 18
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC