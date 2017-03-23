3 Detained After Police Chase Ends In Ne Okc
The chase started in Edmond after police were responding to a larceny at Walmart near Danforth and Santa Fe. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle and initiated a pursuit when the vehicle did not pull over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|3 hr
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|Neighbor Fires Warning Shot At Loud Edmond Teens
|4 hr
|dogpizz
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|11 hr
|Shelby Ford
|2
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Sat
|Allahs pork rinds
|21
|When was the first tornado warning issued?
|Sat
|dopplergangers
|1
|Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College
|Fri
|Lori
|1
|OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St...
|Mar 24
|inventory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC