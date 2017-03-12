12 Oklahoma politicians who ran afoul of the law
A state senator was charged with three prostitution-related felonies after police found him at a Moore hotel with a 17-year-old boy. Sen. Ralph Shortey, R-Oklahoma City, joins a long list of Oklahoma public officials accused of misconduct or political shenanigans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|11 min
|fingers mcgurk
|1
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|1 hr
|Alvin Boss
|4
|Former OK deputy charged with molestation now f...
|10 hr
|whyelse
|1
|Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|Lilmissmonks
|1,705
|Moore Police Present Complaints Against Embroil...
|19 hr
|bugsheildextortio...
|1
|3 Arrested In Connection With 30 Car Burglaries...
|19 hr
|bugsheildextortio...
|1
|street outlaws
|Mar 14
|Just me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC