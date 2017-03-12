12 Oklahoma politicians who ran afoul...

12 Oklahoma politicians who ran afoul of the law

A state senator was charged with three prostitution-related felonies after police found him at a Moore hotel with a 17-year-old boy. Sen. Ralph Shortey, R-Oklahoma City, joins a long list of Oklahoma public officials accused of misconduct or political shenanigans.

