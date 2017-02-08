Your 2 Cents: CBS News Poll Asks About Islam, Violence
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Yesterday, titled Your 2 Cents: CBS News Poll Asks About Islam, Violence. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Your 2 Cents: CBS News Poll Asks About Islam, Violence - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports In a recent poll, CBS News asked does Islam promote more violence than other religions, less violence, or about the same as other religions? From Ashley, "It's not a religious issue, it's a people issue. Not everyone who practices Islam wants to blow you up.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
#1 Yesterday
That poll wasn't meant for Okies-just the nation of the USA.
It is understood that an Okie will always bring up mid evil events when referring to Christians to keep that Illuminati thing going. They will understate the impact Muslims have on the state and forget who beheaded whom in leiu of a more anal sex thinking society. They prefer hunting down klansmen and rewriting the 60s because they already have a pre-made template to go by.
It is for this very reason that attending church in Okla isn't safe.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|TFCN
|22
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|14 hr
|helpthechildren
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Scott Hanna
|21
|Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide...
|20 hr
|thataintworkin
|2
|One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting
|20 hr
|thataintworkin
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|21 hr
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
|Cities concerned about governor's proposal to e...
|22 hr
|fodder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC