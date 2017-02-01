Woman's Phone, Wallet Stolen While Sh...

Woman's Phone, Wallet Stolen While She Slept At Metro Hospital

An Oklahoma City woman told News 9 she fell asleep at the ICU at Southwest Integris Medical Center as she was waiting to hear an update about her sick mother. When she woke up on the waiting room couch, her phone and wallet were gone.

