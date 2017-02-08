Woman wanted for questioning in December homicide in Oklahoma City
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old woman wanted for questioning in a New Year's Eve homicide. Oklahoma City police want to talk to Victoria Smith in the death of Matthew Webster, 20, who died at a local hospital after being found with a gunshot wound.
