Woman wanted for questioning in December homicide in Oklahoma City

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old woman wanted for questioning in a New Year's Eve homicide. Oklahoma City police want to talk to Victoria Smith in the death of Matthew Webster, 20, who died at a local hospital after being found with a gunshot wound.

