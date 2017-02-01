Woman in SUV fleeing from police kill...

Woman in SUV fleeing from police killed in collision with pickup near I-40 and Agnew Friday

Read more: NewsOK.com

A woman driving a black sport utility vehicle was fleeing from police in south Oklahoma City Friday and slammed into a pickup in a fiery collision near Interstate 40, police reported. Others involved in the collision were taken from the scene with injuries.

