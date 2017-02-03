Wings for Autism program helps childr...

Wings for Autism program helps children get familiar with air travel

Kynlie Goss, 5, of Edmond, said "Hello Mommy," on the loudspeaker Saturday as families board a plane during the Wings for Autism program. [Photo by Eriech Tapia, For The Oklahoman] Autistic children were able to practice their preflight skills and how to be an airline passenger Saturday, through Wings for Autism program for the first time in Oklahoma City.

