Wings for Autism program helps children get familiar with air travel

Kynlie Goss, 5, of Edmond, said "Hello Mommy," on the loudspeaker Saturday as families board a plane during the Wings for Autism program. [Photo by Eriech Tapia, For The Oklahoman] Autistic children were able to practice their preflight skills and how to be an airline passenger Saturday, through Wings for Autism program for the first time in Oklahoma City.

