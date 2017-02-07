What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 8, 201...

What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 8, 2017: Hear the rapper Riff Raff at ACM@UCO Performance Lab

Texas rapper Riff Raff will return to Oklahoma City to perform tonight at the ACM@UCO Performance Lab. Photo by Nathan Poppe, The Oklahoman Archives Texas rapper Riff Raff will return to Oklahoma City to perform at 8 tonight at the ACM@UCO Performance Lab, 329 E Sheridan.

