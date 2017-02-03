What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 6, 2017: See 'Hollywood and the...

Hal Prestwood, chief preparator hangs a photograph for the opening of the "Hollywood and the American West" exhibit at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman The newly opened exhibition exposes the candid, intimate, and raw images highlighting John R. Hamilton's private access to the greatest movie stars, musicians, and directors of all times.

