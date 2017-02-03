What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 3, 2017: Check out the Paseo Arts Association's Annual Member Show
Check out the Paseo Arts Association's Annual Member Show this month at the Paseo Art Space, 3022 Paseo. The opening reception for this juried exhibition will coincide with the Paseo Arts District's First Friday Gallery Walk from 6 to 10 tonight in the historic arts neighborhood.
