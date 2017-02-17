What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 17, 2017: Celebrate 'An Evening of Art ...

Ralph Gibson's 1974 image "Untitled ," a gelatin silver print printed in 1981, is included in the Oklahoma City Museum of Art's new exhibit "The Unsettled Lens: Photography from the Permanent Collection." Photo provided To celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions - "The Unsettled Lens" and "After the Floating World" - the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Drive, will host "An Evening of Art & Performance" from 5:30 to 10 p.m. today.

