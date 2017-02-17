What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 17, 2017: Celebrate 'An Evening of Art ...
Ralph Gibson's 1974 image "Untitled ," a gelatin silver print printed in 1981, is included in the Oklahoma City Museum of Art's new exhibit "The Unsettled Lens: Photography from the Permanent Collection." Photo provided To celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions - "The Unsettled Lens" and "After the Floating World" - the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Drive, will host "An Evening of Art & Performance" from 5:30 to 10 p.m. today.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran...
|4 hr
|152andu
|1
|Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime
|5 hr
|howodd
|1
|Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend
|5 hr
|funnyvalentine
|1
|OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought
|5 hr
|fouronenine
|1
|Dark.
|19 hr
|Oxylostit
|1
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|Feb 14
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|Feb 13
|yessur
|1
