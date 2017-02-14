We The People: Oklahoma chapter of Germans from Russia to meet
The Central Oklahoma Chapter of Germans from Russia will meet at 1:00 p.m. on February 18, 2017 at Our Lord's Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Hefner Road, Oklahoma City. Dr. Eric J. Schmaltz, Professor of History at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, will be the guest speaker.
