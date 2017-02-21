Video: John Lithgow bringing one-man theatrical show 'Stories By Heart' to Oklahoma City

Two-time Oscar-nominated actor John Lithgow, whose recent film credits include "The Accountant" and "Interstellar," will bring his one-man theatrical memoir, "Stories By Heart" to Oklahoma for a March 31 show at Oklahoma City Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater, 7777 S May Ave. Following his triumphant appearances at New York's Lincoln Center and London's National Theatre, the Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winner's show is billed as "a touching and humorous reflection on storytelling as the tie that binds humanity." Brandy McDonnell, also known by her initials BAM, writes stories and reviews on movies, music, the arts and other aspects of entertainment.

