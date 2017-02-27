Vaccination bill passes after rebuke of opponents for flyers

A Republican state senator criticized opponents of a vaccination bill who distributed what he described as "disgusting" literature that targeted the bill's author, a doctor and state senator from Oklahoma City. Sen. Adam Pugh of Edmond ultimately voted against the bill Monday, but not before chastising opponents for distributing the flyers that likened the author, Sen. Irvin Yen, to notorious dictators, including Adolph Hitler and Pol Pot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.