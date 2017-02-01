US Rep. Russell Pushes For Exemptions...

US Rep. Russell Pushes For Exemptions On Trump Travel Ban

US Rep. Russell Pushes For Exemptions On Trump Travel Ban - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Congressman Steve Russell is among a handful of military veterans in Congress asking for exemptions for several groups in President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban. Russell, who spoke over the phone from Washington on Tuesday, is advocating children in need of life saving medical care and individuals who have worked for the U.S. government or military.

