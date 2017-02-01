US Rep. Russell Pushes For Exemptions On Trump Travel Ban
US Rep. Russell Pushes For Exemptions On Trump Travel Ban - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Congressman Steve Russell is among a handful of military veterans in Congress asking for exemptions for several groups in President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban. Russell, who spoke over the phone from Washington on Tuesday, is advocating children in need of life saving medical care and individuals who have worked for the U.S. government or military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Familly Justice Center opens Thursday
|36 min
|Justicereally
|1
|Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirb...
|11 hr
|bulldogheel
|1
|Advocates Say Excessive Fines Cause Cycle Of In...
|Thu
|backpedal
|1
|Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent ...
|Thu
|dontknow
|1
|Scott Mitchell On Whetsel: "It's Going To Come ...
|Thu
|dontknow
|1
|Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Cheryl Milligan
|188
|"You incentivize a lot of bad things," Oklahoma...
|Thu
|incentive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC