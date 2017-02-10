Unconcealed fundraising

Jarika DeVaughan, of Oklahoma City, runs Saturday in Bricktown during Cupid's Undie Run. [Photos by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] People gathered Saturday in Bricktown for Cupid's Undie Run, which is billed as a "brief" fun run that benefits the Children's Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.