Unconcealed fundraising

Jarika DeVaughan, of Oklahoma City, runs Saturday in Bricktown during Cupid's Undie Run. [Photos by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] People gathered Saturday in Bricktown for Cupid's Undie Run, which is billed as a "brief" fun run that benefits the Children's Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research.
