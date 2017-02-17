Two sentenced in 2008 killing of Norm...

Two sentenced in 2008 killing of Norman man

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An Oklahoma City man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in Cleveland County to a first-degree murder charge in the 2008 death of Cory Jay Bodily. Bobby Lee Perkins, 52, in an appearance before District Judge Lori Walkley on Thursday, said he preferred to be sentenced to life in prison "and avoid causing any more commotion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran... 16 hr 152andu 1
News Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime 17 hr howodd 1
News Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend 17 hr funnyvalentine 1
News OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought 17 hr fouronenine 1
Dark. Thu Oxylostit 1
News My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD Feb 14 MyPhartss 2
News NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R... Feb 13 yessur 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC