Two men accused in fatal Oct. 22 shooting
Ernesto Exiquio Gonzales, 23, of Oklahoma City, was arrested Tuesday on murder and robbery complaints. Anthony Adams David Jr., 19, of Tecumseh, hadn't yet been arrested late Tuesday afternoon, jail officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Municipalities Leery Over Governor's Grocery Ta...
|4 hr
|Timothyleery
|1
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|9 hr
|femur
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ...
|Mon
|deadwomentellnotales
|1
|Religious leaders share their views on immigrat...
|Mon
|nineeleveneverhappen
|1
|What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad...
|Mon
|grandexpectations
|1
|OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah...
|Mon
|SupposePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC