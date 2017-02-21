Two Detained After Police Chase Zigzags Across NW Okc, Near I-40

Two people are in custody after a police chase zigzagged across parts of northwest Oklahoma City including west of downtown near Interstate 40. Police continued to chase the vehicle, and the chase ended about 10 p.m. Monday near NW 2 and Klein Avenue. The driver led police through areas including near the Oklahoma City University campus, near the Plaza District, west of downtown and east of the state fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.