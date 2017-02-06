Tulsa Artist Paints Giant Spiderman M...

Tulsa Artist Paints Giant Spiderman Mural On Riverside Bridge

An artist is painting a giant mural of a superhero in Tulsa. Tulsa artist James Gallager said he didn't actually have the city's permission before he started a week ago, but now his work covers the bottom of a Riverside bridge.

