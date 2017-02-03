The Oklahoman's Real Estate Notes for Feb. 4, 2017
The Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association has set the dates for the 2017 Parade of Homes Spring Festival. The event, free and open to the public, will be April 28-30 and May 5-7, showcasing the best that member builders have to offer in new houses across the Oklahoma City metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand...
|Fri
|alterego
|1
|Oklahoma City grandmother accused of dressing a...
|Fri
|magicpollster
|1
|1 Dead In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew
|Fri
|bodyrepair
|1
|Familly Justice Center opens Thursday
|Fri
|Justicereally
|1
|Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirb...
|Thu
|bulldogheel
|1
|Advocates Say Excessive Fines Cause Cycle Of In...
|Feb 2
|backpedal
|1
|Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent ...
|Feb 2
|dontknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC