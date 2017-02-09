The Curbside Chronicle's Valentine's Day flower sales aims to cheer buyers and sellers

Jen Semmler, owner of the Plant Shoppe of Oklahoma City, left, and Ranya O'Connor, director of the Curbside Chronicle, look at assembled bouquets that will be sold by Oklahoma City Curbside Chronicle vendors as Valentine's Day approaches. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] This year, you can spread that love to your sweetie and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.