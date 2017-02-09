The Curbside Chronicle's Valentine's Day flower sales aims to cheer buyers and sellers
Jen Semmler, owner of the Plant Shoppe of Oklahoma City, left, and Ranya O'Connor, director of the Curbside Chronicle, look at assembled bouquets that will be sold by Oklahoma City Curbside Chronicle vendors as Valentine's Day approaches. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] This year, you can spread that love to your sweetie and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guthrie PD Investigates Suspicious Activity On ...
|5 hr
|suspectotherstoar...
|1
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|Wed
|TFCN
|22
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|Wed
|helpthechildren
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Scott Hanna
|21
|Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide...
|Wed
|thataintworkin
|2
|One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting
|Wed
|thataintworkin
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|Wed
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC