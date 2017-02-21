Stub hubbub: Oklahoma concertgoers share stories behind their favorite concert ticket stubs
Chad Bleakley remembered catching Beck at State Fair Park with The Roots and Atari Teenage Riot on support. Questlove's beatboxing stood out to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|15 min
|Da Truth
|3
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|33 min
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im...
|1 hr
|concerns
|1
|Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi...
|12 hr
|As I see it
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|13 hr
|policetraining
|1
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|TFCN
|24
|Legislative bills impacting high school athleti...
|15 hr
|jesuslovessports
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC